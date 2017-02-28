Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos participated in the optional morning skate at Amalie Arena prior to the game with the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

It was the first time Stamkos has skated with his teammates since injuring his knee against the Detroit Red Wings on November 15. The injury required arthroscopic surgery with a recovery time of at least four months.

Stamkos participated in non-contact drills such as passing and shooting.

Bolts GM Steve Yzerman said there has been no change in the timetable for Stamkos’ return, but there seems to be a renewed optimism towards his return this season.

“Yes there’s a chance that he will play again this season. As of last week he was skating on his own in Colorado. So he’s progressing well. He feels good. It’s just allowing the injury to heal and getting his conditioning back,” said Yzerman.

As of now, the Bolts are five points out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference playoff chase.

(Photos/Christine Gunn)

