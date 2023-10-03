NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Who Is The Best Team In The NFL?

Rank Team Super Bowl Odds Notes

1 San Francisco 49ers (4-0)

+500 Trading for Christian McCaffrey could go down as one of the best trades ever if the 49ers can win a Super Bowl. Through four games, McCaffrey has 459 rushing yards, 141 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.

2 Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)

+650 The Eagles are 4-0. Yet, they have played just one complete football game all year (Week 3 against Tampa). However, they’re winning games and keeping pace with the NFC’s best, which is never a bad thing.

3 Kansas City Chiefs (3-1)

+525 Was that the worst game of Patrick Mahomes’ career? It probably was, considering Zach Wilson had better numbers than Mahomes in nearly every statistical category. That being said, Mahomes still made the winning plays at the end of the game because he’s the best at the position.

4 Buffalo Bills (3-1)

+700 Josh Allen, welcome to the MVP race. The Bills’ QB went 21 of 25 for 320 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Allen also had a rushing touchdown. More importantly for Buffalo, they dominated the Dolphins on their way to a 28-point victory.

5 Dallas Cowboys (3-1)

+900 Now that’s the Cowboys defense we have come to expect. The Cowboys had two defensive touchdowns in their 38-3 beatdown over the New England Patriots. We will see how good Dallas is when they travel to Santa Clara to play the 49ers on SNF.

6 Miami Dolphins (3-1)

+1200 It’s not the end of the world to lose a game to your division rival, but losing by 28 points is never a good thing. Look for Miami to rebound against the Giants at home on Sunday.

7 Baltimore Ravens (3-1) +1400 The Baltimore Ravens are taking out the rest of the AFC North one game at a time. Even without multiple starters, the Ravens dominated a Browns team without Deshaun Watson 28-3. The Ravens will look for their third AFC North win of the season against the Steelers this week.

8 Detroit Lions (3-1)

+2000 The Lions are the top team in the NFC North after their fourth straight win over the Packers. Detroit is for real. Anything less than a playoff spot will be viewed as a failure.

9 Seattle Seahawks (3-1)

+3500 After their Week 1 misfire against the Rams, Seattle has won three straight games, including a 24-3 win over the Giants. Seattle’s defense sacked New York’s Daniel Jones 11 times and returned an interception for a touchdown.

10 Cleveland Browns (2-2)

+3300 The late scratch to quarterback Deshaun Watson was a bad sign for Cleveland, as the offense only managed to put up three points against the Ravens. The Browns’ defense is still good, but maybe we should pump the breaks on the ’85 Bears comparisons.

11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)

+6600 Don’t look now, but Baker Mayfield has the Bucs at the top of the NFC South at 3-1. Mayfield threw for 246 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. The Bucs’ defense did not give up a touchdown in a 26-9 victory against the Saints.

12 Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)

+2800 For the Jaguars, there’s no place like London. The London Jaguars jumped out to a 17-0 lead on their way to a 23-7 victory. The Jags will stay in London and play the Bills on Sunday.

13 Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) +2800 For the first time this season, the Chargers defense came up clutch in a 24-17 victory over the Raiders. Khalil Mack registered six sacks in the victory. If the Chargers can get running back Austin Ekeler back after the bye, look for Los Angeles to go on a run.

14 Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) +8000 I hate to beat a dead horse, but the Steelers offense is one of the five worst units in the NFL. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s seat could not be any hotter. If the offense struggles again in Week 5, expect major changes in Pittsburgh.

15 New Orleans Saints (2-2) +4000 Whether he admits it or not, Derek Carr’s shoulder bothered him in the loss to the Buccaneers. The 26 points were the most an opposing offense scored against the Saints since November 7, 2022. The Saints travel to New England for a pivotal game in Foxboro.

16 Atlanta Falcons (2-2)

+8000 He might be considered a “winner,” but Desmond Ridder is not a good quarterback at this point in his career. The sooner the Falcons realize that, the quicker they can move on and find a replacement.

17 Green Bay Packers (2-2) +6600 Jordan Love struggled to find any rhythm in the Packers’ Week 4 loss to the Lions. Love has completed 56.1 percent of his passes, which ranks last among starting quarterbacks. That must improve for the Packers to have a shot at the playoffs.

18 Los Angeles Rams (2-2) +8000 Puka Nacua is on a record-setting pace to start the 2023 season. His 39 catches and 501 yards are the most for a rookie through four games. The Rams will add Cooper Kupp to the mix once he comes off the IR.

19 Tennessee Titans (2-2)

+8000 If the Titans played every game as a home underdog, they would be the best team in the NFL. Mike Vrabel’s defense held the Bengals to three points. Expect the Titans to hover around .500 all year.

20 Washington Commanders (2-2) +12500 On the positive side, Sam Howell orchestrated a 10-play, 64-yard drive to give the Commanders a chance to tie the game against the Eagles. However, “Riverboat” Ron Rivera elected to kick the extra point to force overtime instead of going for the 2-point conversion to win the game. Washington lost the game in overtime.

21 Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) +3300 Joe Burrow is not healthy. The Bengals should seriously consider sitting him down, even if that leads to losing games. Until Burrow is healthy, the Bengals will never turn things around.

22 Indianapolis Colts (2-2)

+15000 Anthony Richardson continued to impress despite the loss, throwing for 200 yards and two touchdowns, with 56 yards rushing and one touchdown. It looks like the Colts found their quarterback of the future.

23 Houston Texans (2-2)

+6600 C.J. Stroud has been the best quarterback of this year’s draft class. Stroud looks poised and confident as he’s led the Texans to two straight victories, including the most recent one over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Things are looking up for Houston.

24 Minnesota Vikings (1-3)

+20000 If the Vikings did not beat the Panthers, it would have been time to panic in Minnesota. However, the Vikings won behind Justin Jefferson’s two touchdowns. Do not be surprised if the Vikings push the Chiefs to their limit on Sunday.

25 New England Patriots (1-3)

+10000 How many teams would trade their quarterback for Mac Jones? The answer is probably less than three. Jones isn’t the only problem for the Patriots. New England lacks dynamic threats at receiver. The New England media might turn on Bill Belichick if he loses at home to the Saints.

26 New York Jets (1-3)

+15000 Zach Wilson, take a bow. After all the criticism, you came out and played the best game of your career in a loss to the Chiefs. Wilson is the first player in Mahomes’ 127 starts (college and pros) to have more completions, more passing yards, more TD passes, and fewer interceptions. Wilson earned the right to start at Denver in Week 5.

27 Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)

+25000 Starting in place of Jimmy Garoppolo was Aidan O’Connell, who played quite admirably in defeat. O’Connell is probably not the quarterback of the future. If things go badly, however, the Raiders should let him start over Jimmy G.

28 New York Giants (1-3) +20000 Who deserves more blame: Daniel Jones or the offensive line? They were both terrible in the Giants’ 24-3 loss to the Seahawks. After being well-coached and disciplined in 2022, the wheels are off on the Giants offense in 2023. Things don’t get any easier as they travel to Miami.

29 Arizona Cardinals (1-3)

+75000 Don’t let the score fool you. The 49ers only led the Cardinals by a score of 21-16 heading into the fourth quarter before San Francisco pulled away to win 35-16. The Cardinals continue to impress in defeat.

30 Denver Broncos (1-3) +15000 Leave it to the Bears to make the Broncos look like a good offensive team. Down 28-7, the Broncos scored 24 unanswered points to win 31-28. I’m still not convinced this Broncos team is good, but they face the Jets in a winnable game on Sunday afternoon.

31 Carolina Panthers (0-4)

+50000 After going into the half with a 13-7 lead, the Panthers did not score a point in the second half and ended up losing to the Vikings 21-13. All the Panthers can hope to do is protect and develop Bryce Young.