2016 Top Ten MMA Earners
Posted by on January 3, 2017

 

Who is the top earner in MMA in 2016?  We’ve crunched the numbers and have the answer.

It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night, Knockout of the Night, and Submission of the Night bonuses that have been made public, plus the official UFC Reebok sponsorship money.  Many top performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline (not to mention every fighter makes sponsorship money).  Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighter’s salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights  Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * beside their name.  This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).

With all those disclaimers out of the way, here are the top 10 highest earning fighters in 2016.

(updated after UFC 207, click here for pay info for all 550 UFC fighters in 2016)

 

Conor McGregor*  $                    7,770,000
Ronda Rousey  $                    3,030,000
Nate Diaz*  $                    2,690,000
Brock Lesnar  $                    2,255,000
Alistair Overeem*  $                    1,884,500
Dan Henderson*  $                    1,540,000
Anderson Silva*  $                    1,285,000
Robbie Lawler  $                    1,130,000
Stipe Miocic*  $                    1,075,000
Dominick Cruz  $                    1,020,000

