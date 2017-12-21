As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Kamaru Usman (11-1) vs Emil Meek (9-2, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi – Jan 14th

Abdul Razak Alhassan (8-1) vs Sabah Homasi (11-7) – UFC 220 – Jan 20th

Lyoto Machida (22-8) vs Eryk Anders (10-0) – UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3rd

Marcelo Golm (6-0) vs Tim Johnson (11-4) – UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3rd

Valentina Shevchenko (14-3) vs Priscila Cachoeira (8-0) – UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3rd

Maia Stevenson (6-4) vs Polyana Viana (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3rd

Mark Hunt (13-11-1, 1 NC) vs Curtis Blaydes (8-1) – UFC 221 – Feb 11th

Cyril Asker (9-3) vs Tai Tuivasa (6-0) – UFC 221 – Feb 11th

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (10-2) vs Gilbert Burns (13-2) – UFC on Fox 28 – Feb 24th

Jake Collier (11-4) vs Marcin Prachnio (13-2) – UFC on Fox 28 – Feb 24th

Leon Edwards (14-3) vs Peter Sobotta (17-5-1) – UFC Fight Night 127 – Mar 17th

Magomed Ankalaev (9-0) vs Paul Craig (9-2) – UFC Fight Night 127 – Mar 17th

Mark Godbeer (13-3) vs Dmitry Poberezhets (24-5-1) – UFC Fight Night 127 – Mar 17th

ONE Championship

Bantamweight Championship: Martin Nguyen (10-1) vs Bibiano Fernandes (21-3) – ONE Championship TBA – Mar 24th