Wanderlei Silva Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse, not including PPV and/or backroom bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Brazil – Oct 16/98 – L (Belfort) – N/A

UFC 20 – May 7/99 – W (Petarra) – N/A

UFC 25 – Apr 14/00 – L (Ortiz) – N/A

UFC 79 – Dec 29/08 – L (Liddell) – $200,000 ($150,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 84 – May 24/08 – W (Jardine) – $225,000 ($150,000 to show, $75,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 92 – Dec 27/09 – L (Q. Jackson) – $200,000

UFC 99 – Jun 13/09 – L (Franklin) – $260,000* ($200,000 to show*, $60,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 110 – Feb 21/10 – W (Bisping) – $200,000*

UFC 132 – Jul 2/11 – L (Leben) – $200,000

UFC 139 – Nov 19/11 – W (Le) – $270,000 ($200,000 to show, $70,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 147 – Jun 23/12 – L (Franklin) – $265,000* ($200,000 to show*, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fuel TV: Silva vs Stann – Mar 3/13 – W (Stann) – $300,000* ($200,000 to show*, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

Total Career Earnings: $2,120,000