Entering tonight’s Game 1 of the San Antonio Spurs’ first round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, I wanted to get a deeper look at the team the Spurs were facing. What better way than to talk to someone who covers the team on a daily basis, so I turned to Sharon Brown once again from All Heart in Hoop City to help me break down the series by answering a few of my questions and giving me her prediction.
Make sure to also read Sharon’s series preview roundtable to see my answers to her questions.
1. The Grizzlies have done a great job defensively against the Spurs this season. How does the loss of Tony Allen impact Memphis’ chances of slowing down the Spurs’ offense?
The loss of Tony Allen will impact the Grizzlies on the defensive end. They will have to find other players to fill the void in his absence.
Kawhi Leonard will be problem regardless. A young cub will have a tall task trying to guard him. The next man up has to do their job to the best of their abilities. Wayne Selden, Jr., Andrew Harrison and James Ennis, III will have their hands full for sure. One of the young cubs must shine in this series.