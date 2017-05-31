The Spurs may have gotten swept by the Warriors, but with Kawhi Leonard suffering an ankle injury in Game 1, the team’s young players got some much-needed playoff experience, which projects well for the future.

Dejounte Murray was one of those players, and he turned in a strong showing during the series, unlike LaMarcus Aldridge.

Murray’s doing pretty well for himself off the court, too. According to a recent Snapchat, he’s been dating Instagram model Jilly Anais, and she’s a smokeshow.

It was “announced” by Murray on Tuesday, when he posted this snap.

We’re not going to leave you hanging there, though. Here are some pics of Anais.

Tell me what's on your mind… A post shared by Јιℓℓy. (@jillyanais) on May 30, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

I'm the best yet and yet my best is yet to come.. (What's your fav song right now?) A post shared by Јιℓℓy. (@jillyanais) on May 13, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

I need me a lil baby who gon' listen.. A post shared by Јιℓℓy. (@jillyanais) on May 11, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

We’ll leave you with this:

THICK 👅 w/ @aliya_janell (Tag your thick friends) A post shared by Јιℓℓy. (@jillyanais) on May 27, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

Good for you, young fella.

[BSO]