Posted byon
The Spurs may have gotten swept by the Warriors, but with Kawhi Leonard suffering an ankle injury in Game 1, the team’s young players got some much-needed playoff experience, which projects well for the future.
Dejounte Murray was one of those players, and he turned in a strong showing during the series, unlike LaMarcus Aldridge.
Murray’s doing pretty well for himself off the court, too. According to a recent Snapchat, he’s been dating Instagram model Jilly Anais, and she’s a smokeshow.
It was “announced” by Murray on Tuesday, when he posted this snap.
We’re not going to leave you hanging there, though. Here are some pics of Anais.
We’ll leave you with this:
Good for you, young fella.
[BSO]