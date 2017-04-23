It’s been awhile since Maryland had a winning season, but many seem to feel that the new regime — headed by coach D.J. Durkin — is on the come-up.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Terps fans feel the same way.

After finishing with a 6-7 record last season, there was talk of a potential bowl game in 2017. While that remains to be seen, fans may not share the same level of optimism that analysts and those working for the university do.

The Terps played its spring game on Saturday, and the turnout in College Park was bad, to say the least. The stadium was literally empty.

Maryland's annual Red-White Spring Football Game kicks off at 12:30pm at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. pic.twitter.com/ZdnXf3MkcZ — 105.7 The Fan (@1057TheFan) April 22, 2017

This is what happens when you leave the ACC & have a 6-7 season. These are literally the only ppl that showed up to Maryland's Spring Game. pic.twitter.com/hAB8WrrpOC — TigerFanForum (@TigerFanForum) April 23, 2017

For what it’s worth, Ohio State drew roughly 80,000 people to their game a few days ago.