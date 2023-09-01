NFL Week 1 Power Rankings: Kansas City Begins At The Top

After a long offseason, the NFL is back and better than ever. It starts in Kansas City as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs begin their quest for their third Super Bowl in five seasons.

In the AFC, it’s all about quarterbacks. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert, New York’s Aaron Rodgers, and Buffalo’s Josh Allen will all have their teams ready to challenge the Chiefs for AFC supremacy.

In the NFC, it could come down to the two teams with the best rosters in football: the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Week 1 Power Rankings

The 2023 NFL season begins on Thursday night when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions. That game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Another key storyline involves Aaron Rodgers as the four-time MVP suits up for the New York Jets to take on the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Week 1 Games To Watch

Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs (Opening Night Game)

San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants

Buffalo Bills @ New York Giants (Monday Night Football)

32. Arizona Cardinals — Tanking For Caleb Williams

What in the world is going on in Arizona? First-year coach Jonathan Gannon could be in for a rude awakening.

Kyler Murray is still recovering from a torn ACL and will start the season on the PUP list, meaning he will miss the first month of the season. Joshua Dobbs is the favorite to start at quarterback after the release of veteran Colt McCoy.

There are still a lot of questions on defense as the Cardinals need to replace defensive end J.J. Watt, defensive end Zach Allen, edge rusher Markus Golden, and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

Because they own the Houston Texans first-round pick in 2024, the Cardinals could have two of the first five picks in next year’s NFL Draft. Caleb Williams, anyone?

31. Carolina Panthers — The Bryce Young Era Begins

The future is bright for the Carolina Panthers with the addition of quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick out of Alabama.

The defense was a huge problem in 2022, but defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has some talent to utilize on that side of the ball, including linebacker Brian Burns, cornerback Jaycee Horn, linebacker Justin Houston, and linebacker Deion Jones.

The offense will be a work in progress under new head coach Frank Reich. Without Christian McCaffrey or D.J. Moore, the Panthers will need new additions, Miles Sanders and Hayden Hurst, to make immediate impacts.

This year, it’s all about developing Young. Competing for a division title is still a few years away.

30. Indianapolis Colts — The Jonathan Taylor Dispute Looms Large

It’s never a good sign when your star player is in a public dispute with the owner.

After allowing Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade, the Colts decided to pass on trading their star running back. Taylor will not start the season on the PUP list, meaning he will not play the first four games.

First-year coach Shane Steichen will start Anthony Richardson at quarterback. Despite being a rookie, Richardson is already one of the best athletes at the position, with a rocket arm and tremendous speed.

Without Taylor, the Colts will struggle to run the ball with Zack Moss and Deon Jackson. Michael Pittman Jr. is still a viable option at receiver. On defense, replacing cornerback Stephon Gilmore and linebacker Bobby Okereke will not be easy.

The only question the Colts need to figure out revolves around Richardson and if he’s the quarterback of the future.

29. Houston Texans — The Rebuild Starts Now

It’s hard not to think what could have been for the Texans if Lovie Smith had not gone for the win in the last game of the 2022 season.

Regardless, the Texans still drafted two of the top five prospects in quarterback C.J. Stroud and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. However, it did cost them a 2024 first-round pick.

Stroud will have a decent offensive line protecting him, led by three-time Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil. The Texans also have solid weapons, including Dameon Pierce, Robert Woods, Dalton Schultz, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell.

The defense struggled in 2022 (30th in yards allowed), but first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, the mind behind the 49ers defense, will look to turn Houston into a defensive power.

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Life Without Tom Brady Starts Now

Things were easier for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Tom Brady at quarterback.

Now, the Bucs will turn to Baker Mayfield to lead Tampa’s offense. This could be Mayfield’s last chance as a starting quarterback, so the pressure to succeed will be at an all-time high.

Having WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on the outside will help Mayfield.

However, the offensive line will have multiple new starters, and Tristan Wirfs will move to right tackle.

The roster is better than their 28th ranking, but Mayfield needs to show he’s capable of winning games before moving up on the list.

27. Chicago Bears — Will Justin Fields Take The Next Step?

After a 3-14 season, the Bears will look to turn things around in 2023.

Chicago’s big offseason move involved trading the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for multiple draft picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Last season, Chicago was bottom-three against the run and pass, so things can only go up. The additions of linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards will help right away. In hindsight, trading Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens was a terrible decision.

The Bears’ success hinges on quarterback Justin Fields. He’s an excellent runner, but can he develop into a competent passer?

26. Las Vegas Raiders — Is Josh McDaniels A Winning Coach?

After nine seasons with one quarterback, the Raiders parted ways with Derek Carr in the offseason.

Replacing Car will be former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. There’s nothing flashy about Garoppolo, but he’s a proven winner (40-17 as a starter), something the Raiders desperately need.

After sitting out most of training camp, star running back Josh Jacobs finally signed a new contract and could be ready for Week 1.

Is Josh McDaniels a winning head coach? Last season, the Raiders lost four games after leading by double digits in the fourth quarter. That must change if the Raiders want to compete for a playoff spot.

25. Washington Commanders — It’s Time For Sam Howell

It’s officially “Sam Howell Season” in Washington as the Commanders will start the second-year quarterback in Week 1.

Howell showed promise during the preseason, culminating in 19-25, 188 yards, and two touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Commanders brought in former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy to call the offense.

If Chase Young can turn things around, the Commanders defensive line could be a top-tier unit.

If Howell provides consistency at quarterback, the Commanders could surprise people.

24. Los Angeles Rams — The Super Bowl Hangover Is Over

After going all-in to win the Super Bowl in 2021, the Rams took a huge step back in 2022 with a 5-12 record.

The team’s three best players — Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald — all missed time due to injury, leading to the poor season.

All three impact players are back in 2023, although Kupp suffered a setback in his recovery for a hamstring injury. Outside of those three, however, the Rams are one of the least talented rosters in the league.

Sean McVay must pull a rabbit out of his hat to make the postseason.

23. Atlanta Falcons — Elite Rushing Attack, But Wild Card At Quarterback

After averaging the third-most rushing yards in the NFL last season, the Falcons used their first-round pick to select Bijan Robinson, the nation’s top running back out of Texas.

After having the second-least amount of sacks in the NFL a season ago, the Falcons rebuilt their defensive line, adding Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, and Bud Dupree. Plus, the Falcons strengthened their secondary with safety Jessie Bates.

He may not be a good coach for fantasy managers (cc: Kyle Pitts and Drake London), but Arthur Smith has a proven track record of offensive success with average to below-average quarterbacks.

However, second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder is the ultimate wild card.

22. Tennessee Titans — Mike Vrabel Still Has A Few Tricks Up His Sleeve

After Week 11 of the 2022 season, the Tennessee Titans were 7-3. The Titans never won a game after that, losing seven straight to end the season at 7-10.

Ryan Tannehill is back at quarterback in what could be his final season with the Titans. Derrick Henry still has not slowed down, but at 29, it’s only a matter of time.

Adding DeAndre Hopkins will go a long way in helping Tannehill.

The offensive line is the biggest issue heading into the season, with PFF ranking them as the worst unit in the NFL.

Because Mike Vrabel is one of the best coaches in the NFL, the Titans should compete with the Jaguars for the AFC South crown.

21. Denver Broncos — Can Sean Payton Fix Russell Wilson?

The 2022 Denver Broncos were an unmitigated disaster at 5-12.

Russell Wilson had the worst season of his career, with career lows in passing touchdowns (16), quarterback rating (84.4), and completion percentage (60.5).

With Nathaniel Hackett out, the Broncos hired Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton, who will be tasked with fixing Wilson and a Denver offense that finished last in points per game (16.9).

Payton is more than capable of turning things around in Denver. He must be careful about what he says, though.

20. New Orleans Saints — It’s Now Or Never For Dennis Allen

In Dennis Allen’s first season as New Orleans Saints head coach, the team went 7-10.

To help the Saints return to the playoffs, New Orleans will turn to Derek Carr to start at quarterback. Carr will have an emerging star to throw to at receiver in Chris Olave. If Michael Thomas can stay on the field, he will become a viable No. 2 option.

The Saints will be without star running back Alvin Kamara for the first three games. The defense is still slightly above average, but it’s aging fast.

Because the Saints have the most stable QB in the division, it will be considered a failure if they do not win the NFC South.

19. New England Patriots — Elite Defense With A Below-Average Offense

2022 was the most bizarre year for the New England Patriots in the Bill Belichick era.

Instead of hiring a seasoned offensive coordinator, the Patriots teamed Matt Patricia with Joe Judge to run the offense. The only problem was the duo never called offensive plays in their NFL careers.

Belichick finally did the smart thing and hired Bill O’Brien to call plays and further the development of Mac Jones.

Rhamondre Stevenson showed promise at running back, and the Ezekiel Elliott signing will strengthen the running game. Yet, the Patriots lack a dynamic receiver on the outside.

Despite their offensive woes, the Patriots have an elite defense that will keep them in most games.

18. Green Bay Packers — It’s Jordan Love Time

For 30 years, the Green Bay Packers have been blessed with elite quarterback play from Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

For the first time since the early ’90s, the Packers won’t have a Hall of Famer under center as Jordan Love will start Week 1.

Love looked the part in the preseason. Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, and Christian Watson will help alleviate the pressure for Love on the offensive side of the ball.

The defense is littered with first-round picks. Don’t crown the Lions the “Kings of the NFC North” just yet.

17. Cleveland Browns — Which Deshaun Watson Will Show Up?

Deshaun Watson was one of the five best quarterbacks in the NFL three seasons ago. However, Watson did not play a down in 2021 and struggled in six games for the Browns in 2022.

Considering the Browns signed Watson for a $230 million fully guaranteed contract, they will need Watson to turn back the clock and start playing like it’s 2020.

Luckily for Watson, he won’t have to do it all himself. Nick Chubb is the best pure runner in the league, and Amari Cooper is a respectable No. 1 WR. Plus, Myles Garrett remains a top-five edge rusher on a defense that should be better, especially against the run with the additions of Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris.

If Watson is even 75% of what he once was, Cleveland could be a playoff team.

16. Minnesota Vikings — The Offense May Be Forced To Win Every Game

Despite losing a home playoff game to the New York Giants, the Minnesota Vikings had an excellent season with a 13-4 record.

He may not be elite, but Kirk Cousins is consistent. Pencil in veteran QB to throw for 4,000 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Justin Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the game, and first-round pick Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson will thrive in a pass-happy offense.

Dalvin Cook may not be a big loss if Alexander Mattison plays well.

The defense, however, could be a serious problem. The Vikings allowed the second-most points per game in 2022. Bringing in Brian Flores is an upgrade as defensive coordinator, but he will need time to implement his personnel and strategies.

15. New York Giants — Daniel Jones Out To Prove 2022 Was No Fluke

It looked like the Giants might move on from Daniel Jones at the end of his contract. However, Jones thrived in 2022 under first-year coach Brian Daboll. Jones combined for nearly 4,000 total yards and 22 touchdowns.

More importantly, the Giants snuck into the postseason and won a playoff game.

The offseason should be even better in 2022 with the addition of TE Darren Waller and rookie Jalin Hyatt. Plus, Saquon Barkley is back for at least one more season.

The blitz-happy defense welcomes Bobby Okereke to the linebacker core, and young edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari should be even better.

With the addition of playmakers on offense, the Giants won’t sneak up on anyone in 2023.

14. Jacksonville Jaguars — If The Defense Improves, The Jaguars Could Be Dangerous

Things could not have gone better for the Jacksonville Jaguars under Doug Pederson in 2022.

The Jaguars won five straight games to win the AFC South. Jacksonville followed that up with a home playoff win against the Los Angeles Chargers, a game in which they overcame a 27-point deficit.

Things should only go up for the Jaguars as Trevor Lawrence transforms into one of the game’s best young quarterbacks. WR Calvin Ridley could end up being a home run acquisition.

The defense is another story, which has finished in the bottom three against the pass in the last three seasons.

If the defense holds steady and the offense continues its upward trajectory, the Jaguars should find themselves back in the playoffs come January.

13. Seattle Seahawks — Geno Smith, Young Roster Looking To Continue Success

No one could have ever predicted the Seattle Seahawks’ success in 2022.

It started with Geno Smith, who led the league in completion percentage and won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.

With the addition of Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a receiver’s room that features D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Smith should be able to replicate his success from last season.

The Seahawks used the No. 5 overall pick on Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon to bolster the secondary.

The 49ers are still the team to beat out West. However, Seattle is close to becoming a true contender.

12. Los Angeles Chargers — Addition Of Kellen Moore Makes Justin Herbert An MVP Candidate

Things could not have ended worse for the Chargers as Los Angeles blew a 27-point lead on their way to losing to the Jaguars in the Wild Card Round.

To help open up the offense, the Chargers hired former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to run their offense.

The biggest beneficiary of this move will be Justin Herbert, who could be in the mix for MVP if he thrives in the new pass-first offense.

Joey Bosa and Derwin James are difference-makers on defense when healthy. To compete with the Chiefs, the Chargers will need all of their weapons at their disposal.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers — Strong Finish To 2022 Should Carry Over Into 2023

Things looked bleak for the Steelers midway through the 2022. Mike Tomlin’s streak of .500 or better was in jeopardy when the Steelers fell to 2-6.

Yet, Pittsburgh did what it does best, which is grind out victories. The Steelers won seven of their last nine games to finish 9-8, narrowly missing the playoffs.

Former first-round pick Kenny Pickett showed promise at the end of 2022. Additionally, Pickett has a talented skill group on offense, including George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, and Pat Freiermuth.

The Steelers defense is always good, especially when T.J. Watt plays. With Watt on the field, the Steelers are 53-24-2. When Watt is out of the lineup, Pittsburgh is 1-10.

The Steelers always win at least eight games under Mike Tomlin. If Pickett continues to improve, the Steelers will be a problem for most of their opponents.

10. Detroit Lions —Playoff Aspirations Have Arrived In Detroit

After closing the 2022 season on an 8-2 run, the Lions enter the season with playoff aspirations.

With Ben Johnson returning as offensive coordinator and an elite offensive line, the Lions offense should be toward the top in efficiency.

The defense has its issues, especially in the secondary. However, Detriot signed Cam Sutton, Emmanuel Mosely, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson should help improve the secondary.

With Aaron Rodgers out of the division, it’s now or never for the Lions.

9. New York Jets — The Hype Is Real For Aaron Rodgers And The Jets

No team has been talked about more this offseason than the New York Jets.

It all started when the Jets traded for four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. With Rodgers, expectations have skyrocketed in New York. Rodgers will have an arsenal of weapons, highlighted by Garrett Wilson, Dalvin Cook, and Breece Hall.

The elite defense has studs at every level: DT Quinnen Williams, LB C.J. Mosley, and DB Sauce Gardner.

The 2022 Jets won seven games with inconsistent quarterback play. Rodgers instantly makes the Jets a playoff contender.

8. Dallas Cowboys — The Dak Prescott Problem Overshadows An Elite Defense

After their disappointing defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, the Dallas Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Now, head coach Mike McCarthy will call plays as the Cowboys attempt to reach the NFC Championship for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Dallas has all the ingredients of a championship team: elite defense, good offensive line, and talented skill positions, especially at running back and wide receiver.

The season hinges on Dak Prescott. For the Cowboys to be in the final four, Dak must cut down on the turnovers. Dak is good enough to win games in Dallas. Yet, is he good enough to win a championship?

7. Miami Dolphins — Tua’s Health Could Elevate Or Derail Playoff Season

2022 was a tale of two seasons. By Week 12, the Dolphins were 8-3 and competing for a one-seed. Then, Miami lost five straight games. The Dolphins still made the playoffs but fell to the Bills in the Wild Card Round.

The health of Tua Tagovailoa determined the Dolphins’ success. When Tua was on the field in 2022, the Dolphins were one of the most explosive offenses in the league. Tua led the NFL in quarterback rating. However, concussions forced Tua to miss time, most notably in the playoffs.

The offense will continue to be explosive with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. If Miami can add Jonathan Taylor before the trade deadline, the sky is the limit for this offense.

The defense will be one of the NFL’s best units thanks to the addition of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Even without Jalen Ramsey, the Dolphins’ secondary boasts talented players such as Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou, Jevon Holland, and DeShon Elliott.

6. Baltimore Ravens — Let Lamar Cook

For the first time in a year, there is no contract dispute between QB Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens organization.

With a new contract, Jackson can return to being one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league. He must stay on the field, though, having missed 13 games the last two seasons, including last year’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens brought in Todd Monken as their new offensive coordinator, which should open the passing game up as Lamar finally has some real weapons in the receiving corps in Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers. Mark Andrews remains a top-three tight end,

The defense will eventually be a top-10 unit, but the Ravens must survive the beginning of the season with a depleted secondary.

If Lamar stays healthy, the Ravens are a playoff team.

5. Buffalo Bills — It’s Time To Beat Big Boys

The Buffalo Bills remain an AFC East favorite with MVP candidate Josh Allen. The Bills’ leader has eclipsed 4,000 yards passing, 35 passing touchdowns, and six rushing touchdowns in three straight seasons.

Despite some training camp controversy, Allen’s favorite target, Stefon Diggs, returns with Gabe Davis and Dawson Knox. With Devin Singletary in Houston, the Bills will turn to running back James Cook to receive the majority of the carries.

The defense will be without Von Miller for at least the first month of the season. As long as Miller stays healthy for the second half of the season, the Bills are fine.

The last three Bills seasons have ended with losses to the Chiefs (twice) and Bengals. If the Bills want to make the Super Bowl, they will likely have to beat both teams at some point.

4. Cincinnati Bengals — With A Healthy Joe Burrow, The Bengals Can Beat Anyone

The Bengals enter the 2023 season hoping to make their third straight AFC championship.

Joe Burrow is the only quarterback in the NFL who can honestly look at Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and say, “I can beat you.” However, Burrow’s calf injury could loom large if it causes the star QB to miss time.

Joe Mixon returns as the lead running back, but the loss of RB Samaje Perine will hurt the passing game.

The defense remains an underrated unit under coordinator Lou Anarumo. In the secondary, Dax Hill has shown promise and could be a solid replacement for Jessie Bates, who signed with the Falcons in the offseason.

With a healthy Burrow, the Bengals are capable of beating anyone.

3. San Francisco 49ers — Elite Roster Needs A Healthy Quarterback

Top to bottom, the San Francisco 49ers may have the best roster in the league.

In 2022, the 49ers had six players make All-Pro: LT Trent Williams, TE George Kittle, Edge Nick Bosa, LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga, and special teamer George Odum.

The 49ers also have former All-Pro players Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel at their disposal.

With a loaded roster, the 49ers are electing to go with a game manager at quarterback in Brock Purdy. Before the injury in the NFC Championship, Purdy won seven straight games for San Francisco. If Purdy gets better, the 49ers are legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

2. Philadelphia Eagles — The Eagles Don’t Rebuild; They Reload

Like the 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles have a stacked roster of All-Pro talent.

Philadelphia boasts the best offensive and defensive lines in football. Despite losing some key defensive pieces in the middle of the defense, the Eagles drafted two excellent players from Georgia in DT Jalen Carter and LB Nolan Smith.

The loss of Miles Sanders should not hurt an Eagles running game that includes D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott.

Where the Eagles have a massive advantage over the 49ers is at quarterback. Jalen Hurts proved he’s one of the five best QBs in the NFL last season and played spectacularly in a losing effort in Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles are out for revenge in 2023 and have the talent to win it all.

1. Kansas City Chiefs — As Long As Mahomes Is Breathing, The Chiefs Are The Favorites

As long as Patrick Mahomes plays quarterback in Kansas City, the Chiefs are the Super Bowl favorites.

Mahomes won his second MVP and second Super Bowl MVP in 2022, and there’s no reason why he can’t repeat those feats in 2023.

There are still huge unknowns at wide receiver, but TE Travis Kelce fixes many problems as a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

Until proven otherwise, it’s the Arrowhead Invitational in the AFC.

