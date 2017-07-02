Here is a quick rundown on yesterday’s Day One of NHL Free Agent Frenzy for the busy Tampa Bay Lightning:
Tampa Bay signed defenseman Dan Girardi to a two-year contract.
The Lightning signed 2016 draft pick defenseman Oleg Sosunov to a three-year, entry level contract.
The Bolts signed defenseman Jamie McBain to a one-year contract.
Tampa Bay signed defenseman Mat Bodie to a one year contract.
The Lightning signed four-time Stanley Cup champion forward Chris Kunitz to a one year contract.
The Bolts signed LW Alex Gallant to a one-year contract.
Byron Froese signed with the Canadiens. Luke Witkowski signed with the Red Wings. Matt Taormina was signed by the Canadiens. Goalie Mike McKenna was signed by the Stars.
Goalie Kristers Gudlevskis was traded to the Islanders for forward Carter Verhaeghe.
Tampa Bay signed goalie Michael Leighton to a one-year contract.
Jonathan Racine, Dylan Blujus, Greg McKegg, Mike Halmo, Stefan Fournier, Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond, Jaroslav Janusm Henri Ikonen and Joel Vermin became unrestricted free agents.
Former Bolts Nate Thompson and Brian Boyle signed with Ottawa and New Jersey respectively. Goalie Adam Wilcox signed with the Sabres. Brett Connolly re-signed with Washington.
Brett Howden, Mitchell Stephens, Denis Yan, Matthew Spencer and Cole Smith of team Esposito won the Prospect 3-on-3 tourney. Rookie Mikhail Sergachev led all scorers.
Steven Stamkos got hitched on Friday.
Work still to be done is re-signing Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat, Jake Dotchin and Slater Koekkoek.
