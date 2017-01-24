The Pittsburgh Penguins have partnered with the Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh and the You Can Play Initiative to host an LGBTQIA Pride Night, on February 7th, against the Calgary Flames.

This pride night is about inclusion in the hockey world, and is hopeful to encourage everyone in the hockey world to be comfortable with themselves. It’s truly something to be admired.

It’s important to note hosting a pride night isn’t a political statement. It’s not a move against a candidate or anything like that, it’s simply meant to show inclusion of LGBTQIA peoples in the hockey world, and support of equality for LGBTQIA peoples in the hockey world. Nothing more, nothing less. It’s about equality and support.

As a lesbian woman myself, I am absolutely elated that the Pens are doing this. Not only does it make me happy as a hockey fan, but it tells me that the organization as a whole is supportive of the LGBTQIA people and wants to encourage them to attend Pens games (or in the long run, hockey games in general) and a sense of safety at an event such is this is created. There’ll always be the sour apples, but this event is a signal that the Pittsburgh Penguins organization is not one of the sour apples.

I asked a few people on Twitter what they thought of the event. The responses were (what would you expect?) overwhelmingly positive.

“It means everything, to be honest, to support a team that you know supports you, feels amazing.” – @crocby87

“Honestly it means the world.” – @armadillorollup

“It’s interesting. I saw the Blues had one. Definitely not against it!” – @__Kessel

“Ahh! I need to request off for it!!” – @bennguin9114

“Número uno, I’m bummed, I don’t think I can go. Numéro dos, as an ally it makes me so happy for the hyper masculine community to show unity. Número tres! Choosing the Flames because of Burke’s connection and working with the Delta Foundation both fill my soul with warmth.” – @SeeyaLeah

“I’m actually going to that game and it feels pretty damn awesome for my friends who are in the LGBT community.” – @jhiggins2987

“It’s amazing!!” – @ashley16morris

“Yep. I bought tickets. I wanted to be there to show my support for the LGBT community. Glad the Penguins are getting on board.” – @jlhorn33

“Awesome. Pure awesome.” – @dps2002

“As a nonstraight woman, I’ve always felt very excluded from sports because of the general atmosphere and general dislike of LGB women in general & as Pittsburgh is my team I’ve been hoping for a very long time for them to make a gesture like this. It’s reassuring & makes me feel a bit more welcome within a community that’s made me uncomfortable for a very long time.” – @citymiddled

“I absolutely love it! Everyone needs to know that their supported and welcomed! Proud of the fact it’s happening, too!” – @Sid87tyler91

“I’m very proud of the sport I’ve fallen in love with for three decades now. With Pride night hockey continues to prove that “hockey is for everyone.” Until we are at a point in society to where who someone loves won’t be a something that separates us but instead is interwoven within our society with flawless subtlety. However, an event like Pride Night is important to support the LGBTQ community and welcome them with open arms to the greatest sport on Earth.” – @Evil_Shero

“It just makes me so happy. I’ve been waiting for them to have a night like this and I’m happy they are since I’m queer, but also because there are probably Pens fans who are LGBT & KIDS and that will be meaningful for them, to see their favorite team being welcoming. Like, in the grand scheme, YCP nights are small steps, but they’re a step! One step closer to an actually fully inclusive community and one step closer for LGBT players to feel accepted/come out/continue with hockey so they can go to the NHL.” – @freckledbutt

I asked NWHL Buffalo Beauts forward Harrison Browne what he thought of it, and he’s happy about it too!

@_MAF29 I think it’s great and it’s sending a really positive message. I know a few other @NHL teams are participating as well. — Harrison Browne (@Hbrowne24) January 24, 2017

It most definitely sends a positive message, and the fact the Pens aren’t the only team doing this is nothing but absolutely amazing. The St. Louis Blues hosted a pride night on January 19th. This shirt was sold to those who bought tickets, so one can be hopeful that the Pens sell something similar!

I know that if the Penguins sold a shirt like this with their logo, I’d buy it without any form of hesitation.

At the end of the day, this night is about one thing: inclusion and equality. One hopes the fans will be positively participating in the event. I cannot attend, but for those that want to, you can buy tickets here (against the Calgary Flames on February 7th):

http://www.ticketmaster.com/pittsburgh-penguins-vs-calgary-flames-pittsburgh-pennsylvania-02-07-2017/event/160050FAF1286DD8?artistid=806005&majorcatid=10004&minorcatid=9.

