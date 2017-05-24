With roughly one month remaining until the NBA Draft is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Markelle Fultz is clearly trying to do whatever he can to boost his draft stock.

Fultz seems like the surefire No. 1 overall pick, and it appears that he will land in Boston, unless the team gets a ridiculous offer and ends up trading down. Given Boston’s plan, though, that seems unlikely.

The star point guard is doing whatever he can to ensure that he’s the first player selected, and that includes packing on some lean muscle mass. Weighing in at only 194 pounds, getting closer to 200 would certainly benefit Fultz. And judging by this recent photo which was taken, he might already be there.

Markelle Fultz has definitely been hitting the weight room judging by this pic: https://t.co/7RgYFpDboK pic.twitter.com/qeohe6Hprd — CelticsLife.com (@CelticsLife) May 24, 2017

Props to Fultz for hitting the weights and staying active, unlike Kelvin Benjamin.