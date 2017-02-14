During his coaching career, Bill Parcells would say that he wasn’t ready to put a player in Canton if he had a good game or two.

He’d be ready to put Terrell Owens in Canton, however.

Parcells told ESPN Radio in Los Angeles via Pro Football Talk that if he had a vote he’d vote for Owens to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame despite all the problems he caused.

And he did cause problems.

The Cowboys signed Owens in 2006, Parcells’ last year as the Cowboys coach. Parcells said that there were ways Owens would hamper the team that weren’t seen by casual fans.

“He was somewhat unreliable in some of the things he would do. Sometimes we’d have a route that was called at 12 (yards) and he’d run it at nine (yards). Well, that disrupts your quarterback and things like that,” Parcells said.

But Owens is second all-time in receiving yards (15,934) and third all-time in receiving touchdowns (153), and in Parcells’ opinion his antics shouldn’t be enough to keep him out of the Hall of Fame.