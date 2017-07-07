Aaron Donald made news earlier this offseason by not attending some offseason activities. Even though these are voluntary, they are critical for a developing Rams team. Nonetheless, Donald made it to minicamp.

Still, Donald’s frustrations centers around his contract situation. He recently told Sirius Radio that he would let his agents deal with negotiations.



Bleacher Report recently listed him as the Rams most underpaid player. He is only making $1.8 million this season via his rookie contact.

Additionally, PFF has Donald graded above every other interior defensive lineman. It makes sense that Donald could see a record deal.

No one compares to Aaron Donald at the defensive tackle position pic.twitter.com/2jqbpPS0ob — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) July 6, 2017

If you ask teammate Michael Brockers, Donald should get paid via Sirius Radio. Brockers said it was obvious to pay the man. Donald puts in the work and deserves it.

Therefore, Donald holding out of training camp would be unexpected but not surprising.

Still, Donald is under contract until the 2018 season. After that, Los Angeles has a disposal of tags to keep Donald on a one-year deal. Even if Donald is 26, it doesn’t make sense for the Rams to extend Donald when they hold his rights for 32 more games. Remember, a defensive lineman battles on every single play. There is no forseeing an injury for a dominate interior player like Donald.

Thus, the question remains. Should the Rams extend Aaron Donald this offseason?

If not when should they extend the three-time Pro Bowler?

Either way, he’s registered 28 sacks and 116 tackles during his three year career. Donald should be an imposing player in the NFL for years to come.