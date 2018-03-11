Evolve & Adapt or get your chain snatched

Kenny and Pete analyze the NFL Combine and all of its controversy. Proper call-in protocal is addressed at the top of the show. They also discuss the purging of the Legion of Boom, the Eagles poaching Michael Bennett and the conglomerate building in L.A. via the Rams’ additions of Aquib Talib and Marcus Peters.

Lastly, Kenny’s sister call in to drop some knowledge on what was a glorious Internation Women’s Day. Have integrity in your life and you better evolve and adapt or get your chain snatched. Like, subscribe and share the broadcast/podcast.

