The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

While this Friday’s card in Japan is hardly something people are writing to their friends about, it does involve an interesting debut. For those deeply ingrained in the world of professional wrestling, it is a chance at redemption about the CM Punk debacle and Brock Lesnar’s latest USADA pop. Check out this option, much more likely to make a positive impact.

Syuri Kondo

Affiliation – Vos Gym

From – Kanagawa, Japan

Height – 5’5″

Weight – 115 lbs (Strawweight)

Record – 5-0 (0-0 UFC)

What makes her impressive

While people see the title profession wrestler and laugh, Syuri is perhaps one of the most experienced competitors to make a debut at women’s strawweight in some time. In addition to having 5 MMA fights, which albeit is not many, she also has 15 professional kickboxing fights and plenty of shoot boxing matches. With a 14-1 kickboxing record, she has more than proved that she is competent on the feet, but she also can wrestle. Most of her fights go to decision and she’s shown excellent awareness on how to win a round by mixing in a small amount of grappling. It’s this fight IQ and match awareness that makes her so dangerous.

Why she has been overlooked

When the term professional wrestler gets tied to your name, sometimes it’s hard to shake. Although it is much more respected in Japanese culture, fans in the Western hemisphere have a tougher time trusting somebody with that title. However, that should not supersede the fact that she is well experienced in less choreographed martial arts.

What makes this a good match-up

In Chan Mi-Jeon’s first fight, she stood toe to toe with JJ Aldrich and was out struck significantly, losing every round. Aldrich in no way has the striking pedigree that Syuri has, which gives Chan Mi-Jeon very little chance to win this on the feet. In addition, Syuri is going to be too much of a physical force to take this to the ground, making this an easy pick and an easy win for Syuri.

Record: 124 Wins, 55 Losses, 1 Draw, 2 NC, 5 Did Not Fight (DNF)