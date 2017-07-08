As the San Antonio Spurs wait for Manu Ginobili (to retire or continue playing) and Jonathon Simmons (to sign an offer sheet in restricted free agency) to decide their futures, overseas, Spurs international prospect Adam Hanga was waiting to see if he’d make the jump to the NBA at age 28.

Well, according to three different reports, Hanga will be staying in Spain until 2020. Hanga signed an offer sheet with FC Barcelona for 3-years, $7.5 million Euros, which is the equivalent to $8.5 million US dollars.

If Ginobili and Simmons would have returned to San Antonio, the most the Spurs could offer Hanga in the first year of a deal was $815K. In the first year of this new deal, Hanga will earn $2.8 million in US dollars. Plus, as the reports suggest, Hanga saw the opportunity of playing time with the Spurs decrease after they added wing depth in signing Rudy Gay.

In Spain, Hanga is similar to a restricted free agent, meaning his former club Saski Baskonia has five days to match Barcelona’s entire offer to retain Hanga until 2020.

It’s unclear if this new contract for Hanga will have an NBA-out clause, but for now, it looks like the window will pass him by to make his jump to the NBA, as he’ll be 31 when this new deal ends.

Hanga was coming off his strongest season in Spain, where he was named the Euroleague Defensive Player of the Year.