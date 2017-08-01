MassLive’s Jay King and I reflect on the Kevin Garnett trade 10 years after it happened, react to Jared Sullinger’s continued fight with weight issues, and Jay goes on a rant against straw men in support of Isaiah Thomas.

Enjoy the show!

