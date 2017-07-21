I dive into a mailbag to answer questions about lineups, potential trades, what if’s, and invading someone’s dreams. What’s Yabu going to become? Should Crowder be moved? What if the Big 3 never came together? A July full of your questions gets answered in this show.

