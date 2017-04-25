Marcus Smart and Jimmy Butler have been jabbing at each other for a bit this series. They’ve poked, pointed, and pushed… leading to Jimmy Butler to say

“he’s a great actor, acting tough. That’s what he does. But I don’t think he’s about that. I’m the wrong guy to get in my face.”

We got into a little bit of a discussion about these comments in last night’s podcast… and today, Marcus Smart told my co-host Jay King and the rest of the assorted media what he thought about it all…

Marcus Smart, are you about that life? https://t.co/ScB8IB1gp0 — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 25, 2017

I really do love the silly places these interviews go this deep into a playoff series. Most of the strategy and adjustment has been strategized and adjusted, and there’s only so much you can ask these guys about Isaiah Canaan starting and palming violations.

So there we go. Marcus is about that life and if you doubt that, he’s easy to find. Smart and Butler will matchup plenty the rest of this series, so let’s not put another nose-to-nose discussion about that life past them.