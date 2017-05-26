Several NBA players helped their chances of getting paid this offseason by shining in the playoffs.

It’s not always the regular season that determines if a player is going to earn a big offseason payday, sometimes a strong postseason can do the trick, which is what these players did to get on the list.

Stephen Curry

Curry is a lock to get a maximum contract when he hits unrestricted free agency in July, and it’s not just because he’s one of the elite players in the NBA. OK, well it is, but the back-to-back MVP is also having the best postseason of his career. All the more reason for the Golden State Warriors to lock him up for the foreseeable future.

In 12 playoff games so far, Curry has averaged 28.6 points, helping the Warriors to sweep Portland, Utah and San Antonio en route to a third consecutive NBA Finals appearance.

Chris Paul

Paul, who can opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, has a choice to make—re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers for the five-year max or sign with another team on a four-year deal. Either way, the nine-time All-Star stands to make a lot more money.

And if there was any doubt that Paul can still play at a high level on the wrong side of 30, note the 25.3 points per game he averaged in a seven-game series against Utah.

Gordon Hayward

Hayward can also opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, but unlike Paul, he’s not eligible for a designated-veteran-player extension after not making an All-NBA team. Hayward can still command a max deal, though, whether it’s with the Jazz or another team.

And who wouldn’t want to give him a big offseason payday after the postseason that he had? Hayward averaged 24.1 points per game and led the Jazz to their first playoff series win since the 2009-10 season.

Paul Millsap

Millsap will reportedly opt out of his contract with the Atlanta Hawks and enter unrestricted free agency this summer, where he should be able to make a pretty penny as one of the top power forwards on the market.

A four-time All-Star, Millsap told reporters after the Hawks’ first-round playoff exit that he wants to stay in Atlanta. But after averaging 24.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in the postseason, there’s going to be several teams throwing their hats in the ring for the 32-year-old.

Otto Porter Jr.

Porter is expected to be the crown jewel of restricted free agents this offseason after a career year in Washington that saw the 23-year-old forward average 12.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in the postseason. And while he didn’t show it in the playoffs against Atlanta and Boston, Porter had a lot of success from the 3-point line during the regular season, averaging a healthy 43.3 percent.

As a restricted free agent, other teams can make offers for Porter, but the Wizards have the right to match any deal. They might end up overpaying to keep him, but it’ll be worth it to lock up a player who has improved in each of his first four NBA seasons, and is the third option on the floor after John Wall and Bradley Beal.

Tim Hardaway Jr.

In addition to Millsap, the Hawks can add Hardaway to the list of players they should try to keep this offseason. The 25-year-old guard saw extended playing time after the team traded away Kyle Korver, and a breakout season was the result.

Hardaway, the son of former Miami Heat legend Tim Hardaway Sr., averaged 12.8 points per game in the playoffs against Washington, and showed off his scoring versatility. Like Millsap, Hardaway wants to stay in Atlanta, but it will be up to the front office to match an offer sheet from another team for the restricted free agent-to be.

Jonathan Simmons

As devastating as Kawhi Leonard’s ankle injury was for the Spurs’ postseason run, it opened the door for Simmons to showcase his talents. And boy, did he ever. Not only did Simmons prove himself to be a worthy defender in place of Leonard, he also picked up the slack on offense. Simmons averaged 13.2 points per game in the series against Houston, and 15.3 points per game against Golden State.

San Antonio can match any offer sheet for the 27-year-old restricted free agent, and there will be offers for him after he turned heads in the postseason.

Patty Mills

Mills has long been the Spurs’ backup point guard, but saw considerably more playing time behind an aging Tony Parker this season. And when Parker went down with a quad injury in the second round of the playoffs, Mills was thrusted into a starting role. He played well against Houston, scoring 20 points with five 3-pointers in Game 5 and 14 points in Game 6 to close out the series against the Rockets. Mills disappeared in the Western Conference Finals against the Warriors, but so did a lot of San Antonio’s players.

That said, he should still be in line to get a pay raise this offseason whether it’s with the Spurs or another team. Mills is free to sign wherever he wants as an unrestricted free agent.

Kelly Olynyk

All Olynyk needed to guarantee himself a big offseason payday was one epic game in the playoffs, which he delivered in a winner-take-all Game 7 against Washington. The seven-footer scored a career-playoff high 26 points in 28 minutes off the bench, including 14 points in the final quarter to lift the Celtics past the Wizards.

In doing so, he’s probably going to get some offer sheets from teams looking to add depth on their bench this offseason. The Celtics must decide if they want match any offer for the 26-year-old restricted free agent.

Bojan Bogdanovic

Bogdanovic went from the last-place Brooklyn Nets to a legitimate contender in Washington thanks to a mid-season trade that netted the Wizards a bench-scorer ahead of the playoffs. The 28-year-old did most of his damage from behind the arc during the postseason, knocking down 3-pointers at a 35.6 percent clip. Bogdanovic played well in matchups against Atlanta and Boston, scoring in double figures in seven games, and he also grabbed his fair share of rebounds.

A restricted free agent this offseason, Bogdanovic could be a player the Wizards try to keep, but it’s worth noting that Porter will be their top priority. Even if he doesn’t return to Washington, there will be suitors for a 6’8″ swingman that can shoot.