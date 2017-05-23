Aaron Judge is a rising superstar, and the Yankees, who have seen numerous stars come and go in franchise history, are well aware of that fact. They also seem to be embracing it, and are beginning to make efforts to send a message that he could be the face of the team going forward.

Both the Yankees and the New York media have already used and exhausted “Judge” in every headline and pun possible, for the most part. So, the Yankees found an even more grand way to market its star: by designating a section of Yankee Stadium for his fans.

The Yankees created a special fan section in the outfield, titled “The Judge’s Chambers,” with wood paneling and seats for 18 members of “the jury.”

That’s pretty neat. Whoever came up with that idea deserves a raise.