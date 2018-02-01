A Patriots fan managed to sneak a Tom Brady jersey onto the “Rocky” statue in Philadelphia over the weekend, making it appear as if the figurine was actually wearing it.

That didn’t go over well with Eagles fans — one of whom is committed to making sure that doesn’t happy again. Jordie Demcher was seen standing guard at the iconic statue that is located in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Wednesday night, and he made it clear that he doesn’t want any Patriots or Vikings fans to engage in foul play there again.

“This means everything to me,” Demcher said. “A lot of people will sit there and they’ll say ‘Oh, this is ridiculous that people from Philly are going to protect the statue of a fictional character.’ We know that Rocky is a movie character that was portrayed by Sylvester Stallone. We know he’s not real, we’re not idiots. But this statue, to Philadelphia, it means more. It’s a metaphor. It’s a metaphor for hope, it’s a metaphor that says that greatness can come out of this city, and that’s what I’m out here protecting, I’m not necessarily just protecting Rocky, I’m protecting the hopes and the dreams of this city.”

Demcher guarded the statue for a few hours on Wednesday night — standing around in a temperature of 21 degrees at the time — and added that he’ll be out there in front of the statue every night until the Super Bowl.

It’s hard not to admire the fan’s passion and commitment to the Eagles, and to his city.