The New York Jets are the laughing stock of the NFL right now, and don’t expect that to change anytime soon.

Don’t believe me? Even Google agrees.

A glitch on the most popular search engine showed “Tom Brady” as a response to queries for “New York Jets owner.”

Try Googling "owner of the Jets" pic.twitter.com/YPC6LwBr5f — ESPNBoston (@ESPNBoston) July 27, 2017

As usual, though, Google isn’t really all that wrong here. Brady owns a 24-8 lifetime record against the Jets, and is the main reason the team won’t even stand a chance at winning a division title until he retires.