Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke is one of the most dominant pitchers in MLB right now — with a 6-2 record and 2.82 ERA — and it looks like he now has another “out” pitch to add to his arsenal.

Greinke pitched another gem in Monday night’s 5-1 win, going 8 2/3 innings and completely shutting down the White Sox hitters, who often look lost at the plate. Some of the swings and misses were not pretty.

And Greinke saved his best for last, apparently. He recorded his 12th strikeout of the night by getting Yolmer Sanchez to strike out with a 65-mph eephus pitch. Sanchez was completely fooled and swung well before the ball even got to the plate.

65 mph? Yeah, Zack got ya with the eephus! pic.twitter.com/A2VsP7eyeL — MLB (@MLB) May 23, 2017

Here’s a better look at the nasty pitch.

Zack Greinke, 65mph Eephus Curveball (grip/release/spin/scratchreel). #SRGif [Sanchez completes his swing before it gets there.] pic.twitter.com/Dvii1ApIns — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 23, 2017

Sick.