In case you missed it, Mickey Callaway said on Tuesday that he wouldn’t necessarily anoint Jeurys Familia, or anybody else as the team’s closer. Rather, Callaway will go to bullpen by committee, matchups, or whatever you want to call it.

Here's Mickey Callaway discussing his philosophy of late-game bullpen roles. #Mets pic.twitter.com/1ZsL9k99XU — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) December 12, 2017

Problem is that if you’re going to do this, you need at least one more reliever. That combined with the fact that other teams are being more aggressive than the Mets makes a bad combination. We all assumed that Bryan Shaw re-joining his old pitching coach would be a slam dunk.

About that …

Sources: Bryan Shaw's deal with the Rockies is for three years, for something in the range of $9 million annually. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 13, 2017

The Mets then turned to Tommy Hunter, who has significantly better numbers as a reliever than he did as a starter, helped by a very good season with Tampa.

Well …

Tommy Hunter’s two-year deal with #Phillies expected to be in $18M range, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 13, 2017

We’re halfway through the Winter Meetings and the Mets can’t even get themselves a not-so-sexy reliever. I mean, everybody is getting what they want. The Angels got Ohtani, the Yankees got Stanton, and the cat got a Roomba. The Mets? They lost out on Tommy Hunter. There’s still time to get things done, but the Mets are taking “open this last” a little too literally. Any chance Addison Reed would want to come back so that he can be in more wedding pictures?