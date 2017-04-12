There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. We’ll roll these rankings out daily for the next couple of weeks until all weight classes have been revealed. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Let’s address the elephant in the room – Chris Weidman is still the #1 ranked fighter, despite losing three straight. So what gives? He earned massive points (due to finishing fights, quality of opponents, and title fight bonus points) due to his victories over Anderson Silva (twice), Lyoto Machida, and Vitor Belfort. However, as those performances get further into the rearview, so will Weidman’s ranking (unless he turns things around and starts winning fights again).

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats UFC Total Rank Rank 1 5 Chris Weidman 420 2 Georges St-Pierre 371 3 3 Luke Rockhold 364 4 1 Michael Bisping 358 5 2 Yoel Romero 342 6 6 Gegard Mousasi 270 7 4 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 245 8 7 Robert Whittaker 235 9 8 Anderson Silva 185 10 16 Dan Kelly 148.5 11 15 Tim Boetsch 120 12 Thiago Santos 112.5 13 12 Thales Leites 111 14 14 Sam Alvey 107 15 10 Krzysztof Jotko 99.5 16 9 Derek Brunson 97 17 Johny Hendricks 92 18 11 Vitor Belfort 85 19 Vitor Miranda 84.5 20 Hector Lombard 80 21 Elias Theodorou 78.5 22 Rashad Evans 76 23 Brad Tavares 69.5 24 C.B. Dollaway 68.5 25 13 Uriah Hall 64.5 26 Nate Marquardt 64 27 Eric Spicely 56 28 Magnus Cedenblad 46 29 Jack Marshman 45 30 Cezar Ferreira 42 31 Gerald Meerschaert 39 32 Rafael Natal 31 33 Antonio Carlos Junior 28.5 34 Jake Collier 28 35 Brad Scott 27 36 Chris Camozzi 26 36 David Branch 26 38 Alex Nicholson 22.5 39 Gareth McLellan 17.5 40 Andrew Sanchez 14.5 41 Anthony Smith 14 41 Scott Askham 14 43 Trevor Smith 13.5 44 Oluwale Bamgbose 9 44 Marvin Vettori 9 46 Marcelo Guimaraes 8 47 Paulo Henrique Costa 5 48 Alessio Di Chirico 4.5 48 Jack Hermansson 4.5 48 Ryan Janes 4.5 51 Keith Berish 0

Check back tomorrow for our welterweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights