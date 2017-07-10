Once again, the Summer Spurs led for most of the game and this time they pushed back a late rally from the Summer 76ers to post a 101-95 victory in a high scoring affair on Sunday night.

If you missed the game, Collin Reid will have a recap to help you catch up.

After the game, Summer Spurs head coach Will Hardy provided some interesting observations on the team, both on and off the court:

On the Spurs performance against the Summer 76ers : I think we have shown flashes throughout Summer League, we’ve had some good halves, we have had some good quarters. Tonight I felt like we played a full game which was nice to see.

: I think we have shown flashes throughout Summer League, we’ve had some good halves, we have had some good quarters. Tonight I felt like we played a full game which was nice to see. On Bryn Forbes setting the 2017 Summer League scoring record : He’s been great, his energy is infectious. He’s obviously hunting on the offence end really well and he is showing everybody that he has a variety to it. It’s not just catch and shoot. I think people get a bit of a misconception with Bryn he has a lot more to his game to catch and shoot and he showed that tonight.

: He’s been great, his energy is infectious. He’s obviously hunting on the offence end really well and he is showing everybody that he has a variety to it. It’s not just catch and shoot. I think people get a bit of a misconception with Bryn he has a lot more to his game to catch and shoot and he showed that tonight. On Olivier Hanlan’s solid game and 24:41 minutes : He’s been really really solid for us throughout Summer League and has been a huge contributor to our success.

: He’s been really really solid for us throughout Summer League and has been a huge contributor to our success. On Dejounte Murray not playing in the second half : Summer League is long and we did not want to wear him out.

: Summer League is long and we did not want to wear him out. On Derrick White’s ankle and weather he will be play Tuesday : Hopefully, it’s a little sore, a little tight so they did not want to push him too hard this early in the summer. They will revaluate him tomorrow morning.

: Hopefully, it’s a little sore, a little tight so they did not want to push him too hard this early in the summer. They will revaluate him tomorrow morning. On Cory Jefferson not playing: He banged knees last game. It was a little tight today. Again, thinking about his health it was just best to sit him tonight and hopefully he is ready for Tuesday.

The Summer Spurs have a rest day today and take on the Blazers on Tuesday at 1pm PST.

