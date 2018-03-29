During his weekly appearance on Toucher and Rich, Danny Ainge elaborated on Kyrie Irving’s knee surgery, rehab and long term ramifications:

Honestly, I don’t know with Kyrie. We’re just waiting for the surgery to heal and he hasn’t really done anything yet.

We just want to be careful. We’re not jumping the gun or putting extra pressure on Kyrie to return because our team needs him, we just want him to be healthy.

Do it sooner? There was no reason to because he wasn’t experiencing any discomfort. Over the last year, he’s had the same type of soreness periodically but nothing that would keep him from playing so there was no reason to have that discussion.

Are you concerned this will affect the rest of his career?

No. Not concerned at all about that. His knee is very structurally sound. It’s not a long term thing.