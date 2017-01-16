Isaiah Thomas has been awesome… but how awesome? Has he been great enough to jump into the MVP discussion? MassLive’s Jay King & I disagree on just where he falls. Plus: Kelly Olynyk has the worst luck and Atlanta has the worst fans.

Enjoy the show

Having trouble listening? Go directly to our show page on Audio Boom. From there you can download the audio (lower right side of the page) to save for later or grab the RSS feed to plug into your favorite podcast listening service. You can also download the Audio Boom app from your app store, subscribe on iTunes (and please rate us!), Stitcher, TuneIn, and Google Play.

Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available.