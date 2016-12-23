Here are your vids for Friday, December 23rd. First up, TK’s player highlights (Jae Crowder, Avery Bradley & IT) from Boston’s 109-102 win over the Indiana Pacers last night. He also took the time to put together 3+ minutes of defensive highlights from the game.

Then, Celtics Direct has a clip of Kevin Garnett’s “Area 21”. This week’s guest is another former Celtic, Glen Davis. In the video, KG & Big Baby break down that infamous moment on the bench when the latter turned into a..well..big baby! Garnett describes that season’s team as “super passionate”. I don’t doubt it-look who was leading them..

Last but certainly not least, Celtics.com’s Marc D’Amico sat down with Isaiah Thomas to discuss some of IT’s jaw-dropping moves.

Enjoy: