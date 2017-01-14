Just when the Hawks thought they were going to soar to a come from behind victory, Isaiah Thomas shot them down. His step back jumper with 2.4 seconds left iced Boston’s 103-101 win last night.

Check out all of the highlights below including a huge night from Kelly Olynyk who scored a season high 26 points and Jae Crowder who continued his hot shooting from three as he put in 18 points on 4 of 8 from downtown.

Al Horford had 10 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in his return to Atlanta.

Enjoy: