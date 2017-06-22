Terrance Ferguson: SG/SF – Adelaide 36ers, Turns 20 next May

Measurables: 6-6, 250 lbs., 6-9 wingspan

Strengths: Explosiveness, Athleticism, Length, Quickness

Weaknesses: Turnovers, Consistency, Skills, Attacking

Conclusion: Terrance took the unconventional route of skipping college hoops to play in the Australian pro league for the Adelaide 36ers. Originally projected as a 3-and-D athlete with tremendous length and athleticism, Ferguson has not had an opportunity to showcase his game in the pros. He has not shot well and his weaknesses have been exacerbated during his inconsistent spurts of playing time. Ferguson struggles handling the ball, committing careless turnovers, and isn’t a primary ball handler. Thankfully, he has the length to play SG/SF on both ends of the floor – but without confidence in his three-point shot, very few drives to the rim, and inconsistent defensive effort, Ferguson did not look any part of the 3-and-D prospect he was projected to be.

His path is a cautionary tale of dropping a talented teenager into another continent to play against experienced grown men. Ferguson was a highly touted high-schooler and the hope is that the talent is still there, but without any sample size of actual production he looks like someone who dropped out of lottery contention 12 months ago into second round sleeper now. Expect a team to draft him in the second round and offer him a two-way G-League contract, where hopefully with 30+ minutes per game of playing time, he will regain confidence. Patience is required with Ferguson as his physical tools will be wasted without development of basketball skills.

Projection: Big Board #32, Mock Draft #27