This kid.

This. Kid.

Remember when other teams supposedly passed over Daniel Sprong, the right winger from the Netherlands in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, due to “attitude problems?”

If not, here’s a hilarious reminder, translated from a French-written article from June of 2015, pre-draft, by Éric Leblanc:

“Talent is far from the problem in the case of the Dutch-born striker who is ranked 20th among the North American skaters by the Center for the Recruitment of NHL in the lead-up to the draft. To tell the truth, the talent came out of his ears as a child, so his parents did not hesitate to go to Canada so that he could develop his full potential.

However, access to the National League is never without pitfalls and Sprong’s course is tainted by some fears about his behavior. Some sources surveyed by RDS.ca over the past few days have confirmed the rumor about it and some speakers have not chewed their words at it.”

LOL.

Just…LOL.

Obviously, hindsight is 20/20. But snagging Daniel Sprong at 46th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft has to be one of Jim Rutherford and co.’s most underrated moves during their tenure here with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pre-draft, Sprong played two seasons for the Charlottetown Islanders.

In 2013-14, Sprong had 30 goals and 38 assists for 68 points in 67 games, which earned him the honor of being named to the QMJHL All-Rookie Team of that year. In the playoffs, he had 1 goal and 4 assists over a 4 game span.

The next year? He topped it! The 2014-15 season saw Sprong score 39 goals with 49 assists for 88 points in a 68 game span. That gave him the honors of playing in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game in 2015. The playoffs were no different, as he scored 7 goals and 4 assists over a 10 game span for 11 points.

Sprong was lauded by many as being a near first round talent: Bob McKenzie of TSN had Sprong ranked 33rd; Craig Button had Sprong ranked 38th; Ryan Kennedy of THN had Sprong ranked 24th; Corey Pronman of ESPN had Sprong ranked 17th.

He was taken 46th…because of attitude problems.

So, let’s move on after that, shall we?

I’m rather hesitant to put much weight onto his 18 game span in the NHL, as he played an extremely limited 4th line role under Mike Johnston–the man who successfully (although unintentionally) shut down Sidney Crosby. Sprong DID score two goals though, and this was his first:

After being sent back to the QMJHL, Sprong played 33 games with Charlottetown–scoring 16 goals and 30 assists for 46 points in that span.

After Charlottetown’s playoff season ended (in which Sprong had 4 goals and 11 assists for 15 points over a 12 game span), he was sent to the AHL to play with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and their playoff pursuits (as the CHL Transfer Agreement allows.)

He didn’t look out of place, as he was getting significant playing time on the 1st and 2nd lines. This enabled Sprong to score 5 goals and 2 assists over a 10 game span! Not bad for a first-time AHLer, no less in a high intensity playoff setting.

Unfortunately a shoulder injury which required surgery forced Sprong to miss a chunk of this season in the QMJHL, but upon returning? He’s looked dominant as ever.

In 16 games so far, Sprong has 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points. That’s…that’s comical.

He was also just named first star of the week in the QMJHL, for having 5 goals and an assist in 2 games…comical. He doesn’t exactly show any signs of slowing down, either.

In 2014, Curtis Joe described Sprong as such, per Elite Hockey Prospects:

“A prolific scoring winger who possesses an elite-level skillset: has dynamic skating ability, is a creative passer, and has incredible puckhandling ability. While he is offensively dominant, he is also defensively responsible. A very hard working player who strives to improve all aspects of his game. Absolutely electric. (Curtis Joe, EP 2014)”

When Charlottetown’s season ends this year, Sprong will likely get to play with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins again, once more under Clark Donatelli. In addition to that, he’ll likely be getting some prime-time looks in training camp next year, barring any unfortunate circumstances.

The only thing that hasn’t seemed to have stuck with Sprong are those darn attitude problems. All the other teams sure dodged a bullet by not drafting him, right?