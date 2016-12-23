Okay, pens fans, we need to have a chat. That’s right a chat. We need to talk about noted Stanley Cup Champion and true American hero, Philip J. Kessel.

Sure Phil hasn’t scored as much as everyone is used to this season but he has put up some nice assists. He’s currently second on the team in helpers with 22, just one behind team leader Malkin. He’s played well on the power play and had some nice plays at even strength too. He, Malkin and Crosby are all even on pace to finish in the top ten or so in league scoring. So what do we need to talk about?

Yes, that’s right we need to talk about Philip J. Kessel and how he is the social media hero we need right now.

No, I’m serious. Phil before he came to Pittsburgh put out stuff like this:



And generally he was just there. He had a twitter and an Instagram but for all he used them he minas well not have.

Then he came to Pittsburgh. He settled in with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. And his personality came out to play. His dry humor and ridiculous moments became more evident in his interviews, snippets from “In The Room” and in how he carried himself.

Just look at how he handled the 2016 election as an American! He wore a vote for Phil shirt and urged his fellow Americans to get out and vote:





Would he have done that in Toronto? Would he have been allowed or felt comfortable enough? We may never know. But his increased usage of social media, including this shot of his cup ring, prove just how comfortable he is in his new surroundings:





Phil Kessel used to be the dog who was hit with a newspaper every day in Toronto so he held everything in. Now, he knows he’s got more freedom so he shares far more. It makes him even easier to root for. I mean after all, how can you not like someone who is a “nice guy, tries hard, and loves the game”?