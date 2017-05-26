Two straight years of this shit, man. What a run this team has had. What a ride it’s been to follow them go through it all.

The Pens willed their way to victory in double OT of a Game 7 to earn another chance at raising the Stanley Cup. The Pens were the more talented team. They outplayed the Sens for the majority of the series and were the more deserving team — it was obvious. But it took 85-minutes of simply outworking the Sens to get it done. Say whatever you want, but don’t say they didn’t earn it.

Give the Sens credit — Guy Boucher’s system is a joke and isn’t what’s good for the league, sure, but it’s what’s good for the Sens. It works for them because they have the personnel to make it work, and look how far it took them. And the Sens’ style is perfect for the playoffs, where clutch-and-grab interference is more prevalent than scoring chances. They almost shocked the world. Almost.

As far as Game 7s go, this one was an instant classic. Even if the game would have ended in regulation, it would have still been an epic game — double OT just prolonged the heart attack. If we recapped this game the way we usually do, our site would probably crash worse than it did at any point in 2016. Unlimited chances. Unlimited edge-of-your-seat situations. And the crazy thing about all of that is this game had everything, and you still had no idea what would happen next.

There were so many moments where it looked like the match was finished, just to see the other team kick back out:

off the top of the crossbar pic.twitter.com/9TnMvUUQX4 — steph (@myregularface) May 26, 2017

Just an unreal game. No other way to put it.

Unlikely heroes have been coming out of the woodwork all postseason and this time it was Chris Kunitz answering the call. Kunitz had two points the entire playoffs. He had three in Game 7, including the GWG.

LORD STANLEY HERE WE COME!!!! pic.twitter.com/KMuZ5obsMb — Jake Sweitzer (@JakeSweitzer) May 26, 2017

It’ll probably be Kunitz’s last ride with the Pens and he picked a pretty good time to remind everyone what his career has been all about. Not sure where he got the time machine, but ’09 Chris Kunitz was everywhere all game, and made Mike Sullivan look reallllllll good for putting him on the top-line with Crosby.

The goal call by Mike Lange could put you in a coma:

Radio Sync'd Highlight: Kunitz's 2OT goal sends the Pens back to the Stanley Cup Finals, w/ Mike Lange's radio call. pic.twitter.com/bnjFF1Z1kc — Benstonium (@Benstonium) May 26, 2017

Crosby setting the table to end it all was so appropriate, too. The last laugh is that much sweeter when it comes against a group of assclowns like the Sens. And Peak Crosby is rounding back into form just in time for the Final, which is scary stuff.

Kunitz ended it all but he was the one who got everything started in a game where the first goal was so critical.

Back to Sullivan, still not sure how the guy can walk around with those grapefruits. Let’s review a few of his best moves over the past week:

Started Matt Murray in place of Fleury. Murray went 3-1 with one shutout and a .946 save percentage.

Promoted Kunitz to the first line. Kunitz scores the game-winner in Game 7.

Put Conor Sheary back in the lineup. Sheary had an assist and was a plus-10 in even-strength shot attempts (20-10).

What a damn play by Sheary to spring the Kunitz goal pic.twitter.com/LeCpxO6hWM — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 26, 2017

Immediately put Justin Schultz back on the top power play despite Trevor Daley playing well. Shultz scored a huge power play goal.

Schultz blasts one from the point on the PP and gives the Penguins a 2-1 lead! #OTTvsPIT pic.twitter.com/joEs7edaHF — Hockey Night Punjabi (@HkyNightPunjabi) May 26, 2017

At this point, if Sullivan told you to run through a wall it’d be tough to argue with him. The guy has every base covered and is two moves ahead of everyone else. He’s head-and-shoulders above every coach in the NHL, no question. Hot take but it’s starting to feel like someday Bill Belichick will be wearing Mike Sullivan pajamas.

So now it’s on to the square dance with Nashville. Can’t imagine this series being any different than the last two. The Preds will be rested Monday night, while the Pens have been gassed and injured for about the last two months. It’s probably a safe bet this series is going at least six games. James Neal might do an eight ball and try to dropkick a Penguin. It should be a blast.

NOTES:

Just to follow up: 66/68 won 81 playoff games and went to two Finals in 11 years. 87/71 have 87 wins now and four finals in 11 years. — Adam Gretz (@AGretz) May 26, 2017

More to come from this series over the next few days. Then it’s time to get ready for Monday. Buckle up.