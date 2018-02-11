#GottaSeeIt: Sidney Crosby scores career goal No. 400. He might have a future in this league. pic.twitter.com/CSGah0AUYz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 11, 2018

Just kidding! It was boring as shit. However, if it wasn’t for that frosted tips lookin’ head ass David Steckel, this probably would’ve been #500 for Sid.

Illegal blindside checks to the skull that only cost $5,000 aside, #400 is still worthy of a pause for reflection. Now, sit back, turn up your speakers, and press play as you enjoy a highlight reel of some of Sidney Crosby’s best goals as a professional ice hockey player to the tune of Grammy Award-winning rock band Nickelback!

P.S. – Everyone do Chase Williams of WPXI a solid and thank him for this incredible tweet after Sid scored his 400th.

BREAKING: Sidney Crosby scores career goal #400 as the Penguins tie it 1-1 in St Louis and you saw it ONLY on @WPXI #Pens pic.twitter.com/T1YrBLWxM1 — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) February 11, 2018

Tremendous picture and solid content, per usual. You bet your ass you ONLY saw it on WPXI.

