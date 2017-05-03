Not all sports fans are created equal.

Most of them have a sense of human decency, and show up to sporting events to root for their respective team. They then go home and go on with their lives.

But there are a select few that are completely out of touch with reality, which we saw during Monday night’s Orioles-Red Sox game at Fenway Park, when fans spewed racial epithets and threw popcorn at Adam Jones.

The Red Sox faithful made sure to let Jones and the rest of the league know that that’s not what they’re about, however. Check out this great standing ovation Jones received as he came to the plate for the first time in Tuesday’s game.

Fenway Park gives Adam Jones a standing ovation ⚾️🙌🏽❤ pic.twitter.com/N3fIV23Y6k — Baseball King™ (@BasebaIlKing) May 3, 2017

It was a great display from Red Sox fans—swallowing their pride and voicing their support behind a division rival (for a brief moment).