Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones spent more than 24 hours in jail after being arrested early Tuesday morning.

Jones (mugshot, details here) allegedly poked a security guard in the eye and resisted arrest before allegedly spitting on a nurse while being processed. Authorities wanted a DNA sample, so Jones had to sit in jail until Wednesday morning.

Once released, Jones issued a statement on the situation, per NFL.com’s Nick Shook:

“I’ll let everything play out in court,” Jones told reporters after being released on bond Wednesday morning. “Obviously, without getting into it, none of this makes sense.” “For touching a guy, like this, I got arrested,” Jones said, while reportedly demonstrating lightly poking someone on the arm. “We’ll see how it goes. I’m more than (confident) that this will be dismissed pretty soon. “I’m sorry that this happened. It would be different if I was beating people’s a–, but for touching someone?”

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis also talked about the developing story:

“Obviously the events of last evening are not something that you want to have happen,” Lewis said during a live internet show. “Unfortunately it did. Our people are investigating that. You don’t want charges against any of your people. … Our people will investigate, our security as well as the law enforcement here locally and it will play out and everything will kind of go from there.”

Jones has received plenty of credit in recent years for cleaning up his act away from the field. A developing culture in Cincinnati has been a big part of that, so this latest setback is a major blow for both parties.

As usual, the NFL will wait to see how the legal process unfolds before stepping into the fray. As far as the on-field status for the Bengals goes, Cincinnati has several young corners ready to take over.