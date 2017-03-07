The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t holding back this offseason with free agency approaching.

With the goal getting Jameis Winston some help and opening up more of the field for No. 1 wideout Mike Evans, it sounds like the Buccaneers will go hard after DeSean Jackson.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared the report:

#Bucs are set to make a strong push for #Redskins WR DeSean Jackson, I’m told. He has lots of interest. But Tampa will make a strong attempt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2017

NFL.com’s Marc Sessler noted Winston himself has talked up they hypothetical pairing:

“I’ve met him before, and we want DeSean. You better believe we want DeSean here,” Winston said in February, per the Tampa Bay Times. “I think he would be a great asset to our team. Me growing up an Eagles fan, seeing what he did for the Eagles and back in his Cal days and even with the Redskins, I would love to have DeSean.”

It’s hard not to fall in love with the idea. Jackson, 30 years old or not, was still one of the fastest players in the league last year while besting everyone else at 17.9 yards per catch. Put that in Tampa Bay and Winston suddenly has a stretched field to work with while Jackson streaks deep, opening up easier targets for other players, including Evans.

Just take a look at a note by NFL Research:

Buccaneers were only team in the NFL with zero plays of 50+ yds last season D-Jax: 21 receptions of 50+ yds in last 5 years, most in NFL https://t.co/xIy6rzDAIw — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 7, 2017

Jackson, though, will likely have his pick of many different locales and a return to Philadelphia isn’t out of the question. Whether he views the Buccaneers as a place to contend is up in the air. Where he does land will say much about that locale—and how the rest of the league needs to figure out how to slow him.