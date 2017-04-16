Posted byon
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was seen at Coachella music festival, and his unique fashion sense was on full display while he was there.
Newton rocked an outfit that was about as throwback as it gets. He wore a flower shirt and matching shorts, and it resembled a dress for men. Newton topped that off with a tan fedora and bright red shoes, and he managed to stand out among the rest of the festival-goers, which is hard to do.
He then showed that the cigar was more than just a prop.
Newton wasn’t trying to fly under the radar, that’s for sure. He likes being seen.