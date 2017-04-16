Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was seen at Coachella music festival, and his unique fashion sense was on full display while he was there.

Newton rocked an outfit that was about as throwback as it gets. He wore a flower shirt and matching shorts, and it resembled a dress for men. Newton topped that off with a tan fedora and bright red shoes, and he managed to stand out among the rest of the festival-goers, which is hard to do.

"į štâñd ØŪT į döñt ß1ËND įñ; whëñ į šâįd thât į MËÅNT 1T❗️" -FŪTŪRË #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Apr 15, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Cam Newton is not trying to blend in at Coachella https://t.co/b6s9tDyzxO pic.twitter.com/YkAKt1gZvu — sports.mail (@sports_mail) April 15, 2017

He then showed that the cigar was more than just a prop.

Where Cam Newton headed to..? pic.twitter.com/6EfSSA0YHJ — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) April 15, 2017

Newton wasn’t trying to fly under the radar, that’s for sure. He likes being seen.