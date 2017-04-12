Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Conor McGregor goes on epic three-day bender in Liverpool (Video)
Posted by on April 12, 2017

It’s good to be the king.

UFC champion Conor McGregor is enjoying some time away from the Octagon, as his camp is still in talks with Floyd Mayweather’s people to make a potential boxing match happen later in the year. If that doesn’t happen, McGregor will likely put his UFC lightweight title on the line instead.

Given that he has some time off, McGregor recently filled the void by partying, like only he can. He flew to Liverpool on his private jet to hit up the Grand National Festival.

C MAC G MOTHERFUCKER

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Liverpool stand up 🙌

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

He then got ready to hit the town so the partying could officially begin. Check out the flip-up sunglasses and unbuttoned shirt, putting McGregor’s unique sense of style on display.

Boo 👻

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Animals

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Speaking of the flip-up shades, check out this funny video The Notorious One recorded while being driven around in a Rolls Royce. The creepy grin he had when he flipped them up was priceless.

Rolls on rolls say nothing shady cunts

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

McGregor then arrived at Grand National on Saturday, and it was officially on.

From there, he hit up Mansion nightclub in Liverpool, a famous spot known to host celebrities from all over the world.

Doors Open In 1 Hour Tonight's Party Is Gonna Be On Another Level….💯 Liverpool…. THE KING HAS ARRIVED 👑 @thenotoriousmma #LetsDoThis

A post shared by Mansion Liverpool (@mansionliverpool) on

Mansion Saturdays Baby!!! 👌🏾

A post shared by Mansion Liverpool (@mansionliverpool) on

Final Few Tables Left For Mansion Saturdays!!! Call 0151 227 4378 Now Another Huge Weekend Lined Up 🙊

A post shared by Mansion Liverpool (@mansionliverpool) on

Game Changer 🙊

A post shared by Mansion Liverpool (@mansionliverpool) on

And then came the dance moves.

McGregor hit up Empire the next night, and posed for a photo while there.

He met some bros at Empire, and even hit up their house party in Huyton the following day. I doubt they were expecting him to actually show up, but he did.

Finally, he posted this photo standing up on top of a £240,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith, and that’s why he’s in some hot water right now.

Liverpool we run your entire city

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

The rental company, Platinum Executive Travel, as you might imagine, isn’t happy about the photo. They released the following statement to the Liverpool ECHO:

“He stood on the car acting like it is his own … It is not his own.”

And that officially wraps up another McGregor bender. Where will he pop up next? Stay tuned.