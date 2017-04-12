It’s good to be the king.

UFC champion Conor McGregor is enjoying some time away from the Octagon, as his camp is still in talks with Floyd Mayweather’s people to make a potential boxing match happen later in the year. If that doesn’t happen, McGregor will likely put his UFC lightweight title on the line instead.

Given that he has some time off, McGregor recently filled the void by partying, like only he can. He flew to Liverpool on his private jet to hit up the Grand National Festival.

C MAC G MOTHERFUCKER A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Apr 8, 2017 at 2:23am PDT

Liverpool stand up 🙌 A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Apr 8, 2017 at 3:31am PDT

He then got ready to hit the town so the partying could officially begin. Check out the flip-up sunglasses and unbuttoned shirt, putting McGregor’s unique sense of style on display.

Boo 👻 A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Apr 8, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

Animals A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Apr 8, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

Speaking of the flip-up shades, check out this funny video The Notorious One recorded while being driven around in a Rolls Royce. The creepy grin he had when he flipped them up was priceless.

Rolls on rolls say nothing shady cunts A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Apr 8, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

McGregor then arrived at Grand National on Saturday, and it was officially on.

Just in case you missed Conor McGregor arriving at the Grand National today, wearing silver shoes, an open shirt and flipped open sunglasses pic.twitter.com/ycL2i3wYD3 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 8, 2017

From there, he hit up Mansion nightclub in Liverpool, a famous spot known to host celebrities from all over the world.

Doors Open In 1 Hour Tonight's Party Is Gonna Be On Another Level….💯 Liverpool…. THE KING HAS ARRIVED 👑 @thenotoriousmma #LetsDoThis A post shared by Mansion Liverpool (@mansionliverpool) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

Mansion Saturdays Baby!!! 👌🏾 A post shared by Mansion Liverpool (@mansionliverpool) on Apr 9, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

Final Few Tables Left For Mansion Saturdays!!! Call 0151 227 4378 Now Another Huge Weekend Lined Up 🙊 A post shared by Mansion Liverpool (@mansionliverpool) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:42am PDT

Game Changer 🙊 A post shared by Mansion Liverpool (@mansionliverpool) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:44am PDT

And then came the dance moves.

Wow…. What A Party That Was!!! @TheNotoriousMMA Took The Roof Off Mansion Last Night!!!! What A Guy!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Notorious #TheMacLife A post shared by Mansion Liverpool (@mansionliverpool) on Apr 9, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

McGregor hit up Empire the next night, and posed for a photo while there.

Great to have @TheNotoriousMMA join us at Empire last night to party unannounced! There's really only 1 place to be in Liverpool on a Sunday pic.twitter.com/Q92vpgWjDX — Empire Liverpool (@empirelpool) April 10, 2017

He met some bros at Empire, and even hit up their house party in Huyton the following day. I doubt they were expecting him to actually show up, but he did.

@gerfreer @LiamCummins27 Supposedly McGregor was still on it from Saturday in some house in Huyton 😂 pic.twitter.com/QjlUNdtQqA — Paul Byrne (@paulbyrne92) April 10, 2017

Finally, he posted this photo standing up on top of a £240,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith, and that’s why he’s in some hot water right now.

Liverpool we run your entire city A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Apr 11, 2017 at 1:41am PDT

The rental company, Platinum Executive Travel, as you might imagine, isn’t happy about the photo. They released the following statement to the Liverpool ECHO:

“He stood on the car acting like it is his own … It is not his own.”

And that officially wraps up another McGregor bender. Where will he pop up next? Stay tuned.