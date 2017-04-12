It’s good to be the king.
UFC champion Conor McGregor is enjoying some time away from the Octagon, as his camp is still in talks with Floyd Mayweather’s people to make a potential boxing match happen later in the year. If that doesn’t happen, McGregor will likely put his UFC lightweight title on the line instead.
Given that he has some time off, McGregor recently filled the void by partying, like only he can. He flew to Liverpool on his private jet to hit up the Grand National Festival.
He then got ready to hit the town so the partying could officially begin. Check out the flip-up sunglasses and unbuttoned shirt, putting McGregor’s unique sense of style on display.
Speaking of the flip-up shades, check out this funny video The Notorious One recorded while being driven around in a Rolls Royce. The creepy grin he had when he flipped them up was priceless.
McGregor then arrived at Grand National on Saturday, and it was officially on.
From there, he hit up Mansion nightclub in Liverpool, a famous spot known to host celebrities from all over the world.
And then came the dance moves.
McGregor hit up Empire the next night, and posed for a photo while there.
He met some bros at Empire, and even hit up their house party in Huyton the following day. I doubt they were expecting him to actually show up, but he did.
Finally, he posted this photo standing up on top of a £240,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith, and that’s why he’s in some hot water right now.
The rental company, Platinum Executive Travel, as you might imagine, isn’t happy about the photo. They released the following statement to the Liverpool ECHO:
“He stood on the car acting like it is his own … It is not his own.”
And that officially wraps up another McGregor bender. Where will he pop up next? Stay tuned.