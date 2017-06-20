With all the musical talent Ice Cube possesses, it was only a matter of time until he laid down a track to hype the BIG3 league’s opening weekend.

The first BIG3 game is set to tip off next Monday, so basketball fans are currently segueing away from NBA mode, and into a 3-on-3 mindset. No one really knows what to expect from the league, though, and that’s added to some of the mystique behind it.

To get fans hyped for next week, Ice Cube released the official BIG3 music video, and shouted out some of the league’s players in doing so.

That got me hyped for next week. What about you?