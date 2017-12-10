Steelers linebacker James Harrison has been unhappy about his playing time, but he swallowed his pride and came through with a great tribute before Sunday night’s game.

Harrison was seen warming up shirtless on the field, which he did to pay tribute to Ryan Shazier, who suffered a spine injury in last week’s matchup and was known for doing that to get ready for games.

Steelers linebacker James Harrison paying homage to teammate Ryan Shazier, who remains hospitalized with a spinal injury. Shazier’s early pregame routine was to warm up sans shirt. pic.twitter.com/SCMNu1enwR — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) December 10, 2017

Even in 35-degree weather, Harrison found a way to show some love for his teammate.

Side note: Harrison is yoked, but we already knew that.