James Harrison pays tribute to Ryan Shazier with shirtless warmup on field
December 10, 2017

Steelers linebacker James Harrison has been unhappy about his playing time, but he swallowed his pride and came through with a great tribute before Sunday night’s game.

Harrison was seen warming up shirtless on the field, which he did to pay tribute to Ryan Shazier, who suffered a spine injury in last week’s matchup and was known for doing that to get ready for games.

Even in 35-degree weather, Harrison found a way to show some love for his teammate.

Side note: Harrison is yoked, but we already knew that.