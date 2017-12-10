Posted byon
Steelers linebacker James Harrison has been unhappy about his playing time, but he swallowed his pride and came through with a great tribute before Sunday night’s game.
Harrison was seen warming up shirtless on the field, which he did to pay tribute to Ryan Shazier, who suffered a spine injury in last week’s matchup and was known for doing that to get ready for games.
Even in 35-degree weather, Harrison found a way to show some love for his teammate.
Side note: Harrison is yoked, but we already knew that.