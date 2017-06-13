Count Jim Harbaugh as the biggest believer in Colin Kaepernick on the planet.

Harbaugh has been steadfast in his defense and support of his former San Francisco 49ers quarterback despite the veteran’s polarizing nature and inability to find another job.

Monday, Harbaugh took to The Rich Eisen Show and once again repeated his claims, according to NFL.com’s Chase Goodbread:

“I do believe that (he’s an NFL starter), yes. He’s still in his 20s and has been very successful at the NFL level as a starting quarterback. My record is well-documented that I think he will win championships before his career is finished.”

He went on to explain why this mindset hasn’t gone away:

“He’s the ultimate competitor, very talented, and gives tremendous effort,” Harbaugh said. “He’ll be the first one in the building, he’ll be the last to leave. And the one thing you can count on with Colin Kaepernick is, he tells the truth. I’ve never, ever heard him lie to me or anyone else.”

As we noted, Harbaugh had similar comments back in March, per PFT Live: “I’ll tell you the same thing I tell them: I think he’s an outstanding player and I think he’s a great competitor who has proven it in games and has the ability to be not only an NFL starter but a great NFL player.”

The NFL, though, doesn’t seem to agree. Kaepernick quietly played some of the best ball of his career last year on a miserable 49ers team. But it doesn’t change the fact he’s heading toward the age of 30 and is a rather specific fit, meaning some teams won’t take him based on scheme along.

Of course, there’s also his protests of the national anthem one year ago. Whether teams like or dislike it isn’t the point—the majority of teams in the NFL dislike extra media attention. Given the whirlwind around Kaepernick, he’s sure to be a boon in this area.

This won’t stop Harbaugh from stressing his support. Whether Kaepernick gets a chance to prove him right is impossible to say.