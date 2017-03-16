Posted byon
March Madness is the time of year where coaches save their best pregame speeches to inspire their players.
ETSU head coach Steve Forbes delivered a pretty good one before Thursday’s game, and it seemed to go over well in the locker room. Forbes basically played off the fact that Florida doesn’t have any big-name stars, so it’s doubtful that he’ll be making friends with the opposition.
“Horford, Noah and Brewer, they ain’t coming out of the tunnel,” he said.
ETSU did come out strong in the first half, and trailed fourth-seeded Florida by only one point (33-32), so Forbe’s speech seemed to be effective.