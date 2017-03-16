March Madness is the time of year where coaches save their best pregame speeches to inspire their players.

ETSU head coach Steve Forbes delivered a pretty good one before Thursday’s game, and it seemed to go over well in the locker room. Forbes basically played off the fact that Florida doesn’t have any big-name stars, so it’s doubtful that he’ll be making friends with the opposition.

“Horford, Noah and Brewer, they ain’t coming out of the tunnel,” he said.

What a pep talk by East Tennessee State coach Steve Forbes pic.twitter.com/9bllaCRsJI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 16, 2017

ETSU did come out strong in the first half, and trailed fourth-seeded Florida by only one point (33-32), so Forbe’s speech seemed to be effective.