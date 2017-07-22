Tamba Hali doesn’t seem to be all that happy with what the powers at be at Chiefs HQ have been doing.
The five-time Pro Bowler has spent his entire career in Kansas City, and was drafted in 2006. He signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the team last year, so it’s a bit surprising that he’d be unhappy. But out of nowhere, he took to Twitter and teed off on the team.
Specifically, Hali talked about the coaching staff’s use of him on the field, and his lack of playing time.
It sure seems like Hali was airing his thoughts about how he’s been used, specifically why Dee Ford has been getting more playing time. He must know that he’s on the way out in Kansas City, and it looks like he’s trying to get traded.
Will Hali be on the Chiefs in Week 1? Stay tuned.