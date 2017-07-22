Tamba Hali doesn’t seem to be all that happy with what the powers at be at Chiefs HQ have been doing.

The five-time Pro Bowler has spent his entire career in Kansas City, and was drafted in 2006. He signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the team last year, so it’s a bit surprising that he’d be unhappy. But out of nowhere, he took to Twitter and teed off on the team.

Specifically, Hali talked about the coaching staff’s use of him on the field, and his lack of playing time.

Fans should know this. only played 7 snaps last year 2017 playoff game against the Steelers. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

I was told the reason I wasn't playing was they wanted me fresh for the playoff. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

Can someone explain to me how I played 58 snaps in the first game when we made the greatest comeback in Chiefs history? — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

watching both Steelers game from sideline and playing 15 and 7 in the last game I'm still lost. Am I needed in KC anymore? — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

I'm a team player first. Anything for the team. Yet I'm not done knocking QB heads off but 7 plays won't cut it. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

I've played through all my injuries I've acquire throughout my careers not sitting out because I did not feel I wouldn't be at my best. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

It sure seems like Hali was airing his thoughts about how he’s been used, specifically why Dee Ford has been getting more playing time. He must know that he’s on the way out in Kansas City, and it looks like he’s trying to get traded.

Will Hali be on the Chiefs in Week 1? Stay tuned.