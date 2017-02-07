Let the bidding war begin in the Carmelo Anthony sweepstakes.

The NBA trade deadline is vastly approaching and teams around the league are searching for that one move to put them over the top. Two teams that are looking to make a splash at the deadline are the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers. Both teams are playoff contenders year in and year out but are still chasing the Golden State Warriors.

To help in their pursuits of Warriors, both teams star players have their eyes set on New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony. According to Keith Smith of RealGM.com, LeBron James and Chris Paul have pushed their respective teams to trade for Anthony at any cost.

This is not the first time that we have heard these teams mentioned for the services of Anthony. A couple of weeks, there was a report from ESPN’s Chris B. Haynes and Marc Stein detailing how the Knicks approached the Cavaliers about swapping Anthony for Kevin Love. Cleveland, however, did not want to have anything to do with that trade.

Nevertheless, according to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, James is pushing the Cavs’ front office to get Anthony, even if it means trading Love. Although, we must keep in mind that for this trade to happen, Anthony needs to waive his no-trade clause.

This is the same hurdle that Clippers face as well. But instead of doing a straight up trade, Los Angeles will most likely have to include multiple players to get the deal done. Those players could possibly be Austin Rivers, J.J. Redick, and not Jamal Crawford.

Per Mitch Lawrence of the Sporting News, industry sources said that the Knicks do not want to bring Crawford back, which means a third team would have to get involved in a potential trade.

Without question, the NBA trade deadline should be exciting this year. The possibility of Anthony changing teams is a power move that could help either team in the short-term as they try to stop the Warriors.