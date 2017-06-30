(and Urijah Faber too)

This press release just came out from the UFC:

DANA WHITE ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF SNOOP DOGG TO DANA WHITE’S TUESDAY NIGHT CONTENDER SERIES FOR GROUNDBREAKING “SNOOPCAST” BROADCAST FEATURE

JOINING SNOOP ON THE SNOOPCAST FEED WILL BE RECENTLY NAMED UFC HALL OF FAMER URIJAH FABER

Las Vegas, Nevada – Dana White announced today that the entertainment icon Snoop Dogg will be joining the broadcast every week for Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series shown live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®. Featuring on “SnoopCast,” Snoop will bring his irreverent humor and freestyle commentary to the action. Joining him on SnoopCast will be newly minted UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber, a UFC/WEC veteran of over 40 professional fights, who rounds out what is sure to be the most anticipated new commentary team in sports.

Available as a secondary audio feed to the primary broadcast team, SnoopCast will provide an experience that allows subscribers to toggle between both streams in real time. Additionally, viewers will have the opportunity to see Snoop and Faber via picture in picture technology throughout the fights, giving fans a chance to get even closer to the action. This groundbreaking feature will serve as a compliment to a traditional play by play team broadcasting through the main feed of FIGHT PASS.

“I’m a big fan of UFC and looking forward to joining the team to bring my unique take on all the action,” Snoop Dogg said. “Ya’ll in for a brand new experience with Dogg on the mic.”

“I can’t wait to call fights with the Cali legend Snoop Dogg,” UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber said. “Snoop is on another level. Hope he brings the gin because I’ll bring the juice, laid back.”

“Snoop and I have wanted to do something together for a long time,” UFC President Dana White said. “He’s a huge fight fan and wanted to call fights. This is a fun opportunity for fans to opt into SnoopCast and hear his take along with Urijah Faber on how the fights are going.”

Fans were delighted back in April when Snoop lent his insights to highlights of UFC 210 headliners Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson. Revisit those hilarious clips to get a sense of what SnoopCast will bring on a weekly basis: Daniel Cormier & Anthony Johnson

July 11 sees the highly anticipated debut of the exclusive, weekly Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. Focused on finding the next generation of UFC talent, Contender Series will give competitors the biggest stage of their lives as they attempt to show they have what it takes to make it onto the UFC roster.