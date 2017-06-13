Apparently, Bob Stoops’ idea of a dream vacation is fun, sun and wind. Lots of wind.

Stoops recently bought a second home in Chicago for $2.25 million, according to the Chicago Tribune, and said that he and his wife like to vacation in the Windy City. He says he doesn’t have his eye on a Chicago Bears head coaching job that could be vacant early next year.

The 56-year-old Stoops stepped down last week as head coach at Oklahoma after 18 seasons. It’s hard to believe that he doesn’t have some coaching left in him, but he insists that the Bears job isn’t on his wish list.

According to ESPN Radio, Stoops said he’s going to sell the first home he bought in Chicago. While Chicago isn’t the first city that comes to mind on the list of vacation destinations, Stoops said that his wife likes the city.

“It has been (her favorite city) since we were in college, and we haven’t moved to Chicago,” Stoops said.

Of course, John Fox still has a chance to prevent Stoops from having a reason to move to Chicago.